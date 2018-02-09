'Catastrophe' star Rob Delaney's son dies of cancer at age 2
NEW YORK — "Catastrophe" star and co-creator Rob Delaney says his infant son has died from cancer.
He memorializes the boy as "smart, funny, and mischievous" in a Facebook post .
Delaney says Henry Delaney was diagnosed with a brain
Though left with "significant physical disabilities," Henry learned sign language and shuffling from place to place "on his beautiful little bum."
His father says that "his drive to live and to love and to connect was profound."
Delaney lives in London with his wife and two other children. He created the modern rom-com "Catastophe" with his co-star, Sharon Horgan.
