Celebrating a pulp fiction artist who broke gender barriers

BOSTON — A pioneering illustrator for the pulp fiction crime and romance magazines of the 1940s is being celebrated in a new exhibit at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

The now 94-year-old Gloria Stoll Karn was one of the few women artists who did cover illustrations for the popular magazines.

The exhibit that opens Saturday and runs until June features more than 50 originals as well as dozen of magazine clippings, many featuring strapping men and rosy-cheeked young women with ribbons in their hair gazing adoringly into each other's eyes.

The exhibit's curator says the women in Stoll Karn's work had a confidence that can't be seen in illustrations done by men.