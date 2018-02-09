Minnesota prosecutors object to giving data to Prince family
CHASKA, Minn. — Minnesota prosecutors say they'll object to releasing data connected to Prince's death because a criminal investigation is ongoing.
KSTP-TV reported this week that attorneys for Prince's family members are requesting access to investigative data as the siblings determine whether to file a wrongful death lawsuit. Prince died April 21, 2016, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl. It's not yet clear how he obtained the drug.
Prosecutors in Carver County released a statement Friday saying law enforcement data is confidential because the investigation is active. It will stay confidential until a charging decision is made.
County Attorney Mark Metz also won't release medical examiner data because he can't currently determine if it would impede the investigation. Once it's closed, that data may be released to Prince's next of kin.
