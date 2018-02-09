Sparkles, fake fur, and an '80s LA vibe at Tom Ford
NEW YORK — Tom Ford has presented his women's runway show at New York Fashion Week, a lighthearted ode to Los Angeles with lots of bright
Ford recently moved to the California sunshine after a number of years in London, and he wanted his new collection to reflect that more casual vibe.
An example was a black sequined sweatshirt that said "Tom Ford Beverly Hills" — a play on Giorgio Beverly Hills, the famous old luxury boutique on Rodeo Drive.
Ford's shows always draw a glitzy crowd, and Thursday's crowd included actresses Julianne Moore, Elizabeth Banks, and Gina Gershon.
The upbeat soundtrack kicked off with two hits by the Pointers Sisters: "I'm So Excited" and "Jump (For My Love)."
