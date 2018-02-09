The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending February 8, 2018:
Top Songs
1. God's Plan, Drake
2. Pray For Me, The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
3. Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton), Justin Timberlake
4. The Champion (feat. Ludacris), Carrie Underwood
5. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
6. Filthy, Justin Timberlake
7. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha
8. Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B), Bruno Mars
9. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
10. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey
Top Albums
1. Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake
2. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
3. NOW That's What I Call Music, Vol. 65, Various Artists
4. Here's to You, Montgomery Gentry
5. From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
6. Here Come the Runts, AWOLNATION
7. True Sadness, The Avett Brothers
8. Culture II, Migos
9. Perception, NF
10. ÷ , Ed Sheeran
