'Urban Light' sculpture switches from incandescent to LED

LOS ANGELES — Artist Chris Burden's famous sculpture "Urban Light" is casting a new glow on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
The 10th anniversary of the installation of the 202 vintage street lamps at the museum's Wilshire Boulevard entrance was celebrated this week with the announcement that all 309 incandescent bulbs have been replaced with LED bulbs.
The change funded by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation will result in a 90
The antique cast-iron lamp posts standing in a tight formation represent 17 different designs used by cities in and around Los Angeles.
Burden recovered and restored them over a seven-year period.
The artist died in 2015.
