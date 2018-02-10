Christian Siriano celebrates his 10th in a royal way

NEW YORK — Christian Siriano marked 10 years in business with a luxe and sparkly collection fit for a royal dinner.

Inspired by late 18th-century British art that hangs in the Queen's Gallery in London, Siriano hosted Cardi B, Meg Ryan and Whoopi Goldberg on his front row at his New York Fashion Week show on Saturday.

And he had some star power on his runway as well inside an elegant venue with a plush red carpet. Danielle Brooks of "Orange is the New Black" closed the show like a pro, vamping for the crowd in a bright turquoise gown.

Known for runway diversity of all kinds — size, race, gender fluidity — plus-size great Ashley Graham also walked, along with Selma Blair in bushy stoll and tight jumpsuit in a black squiggly pattern.

Backstage before the show, Siriano told The Associated Press his next big push will be retail stores, with one planned soon for New York.

He's proud of breaking the mould when it comes to runway diversity, and he was happy to report his namesake company is turning a profit.

Molly Shannon said she's not normally a part of the fashion world — but attending Siriano's show was special.

"My daughter is 14 and we love 'Project Runway' and so I was like, 'Can you believe I'm at Christian Siriano's show?' It just feels like dress up, fantasy, fun, elegant, rainy day afternoon," she said.

___