Italy's Bottega Veneta comes to New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK — The Italian brand Bottega Veneta has made its debut at New York Fashion Week with the help of Gigi Hadid on the runway and Salma Hayek on the front row.
The company skipped the traditional finale for models lounging on a set designed as a swanky apartment as it showed fall-winter collections for men and women. And it provided both with silk
Bottega Veneta usually shows during fashion week in Milan but came to New York City for one season only to mark the opening of its Maison flagship housewares and furniture store on Madison Avenue. Some of its pieces were mixed with vintage furnishings on the set as models walked in coats of bright geometric designs and soft evening dresses of satin and silk.
