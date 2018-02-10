Rose McGowan wishes 'solace' for family of late manager
NEW YORK — Rose McGowan has broken a days-long silence to express sympathy over the suicide of her former manager, whose family has criticized the actress and activist.
In an Instagram post Saturday, McGowan wrote that she hopes the family of Jill Messick can find some "solace" and blames her death on Harvey Weinstein.
Messick killed herself last week, reportedly distraught after details emerged about alleged sexual misconduct by Weinstein.
McGowan has said that the Hollywood producer raped her in 1997 and that Messick failed to support her. Messick's family has disputed that account, saying McGowan reported an incident to her without calling it rape.
McGowan cancelled some public appearances after arguing with a transgender activist during a reading at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan. Her memoir "Brave" came out Jan. 30.
