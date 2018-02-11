It's a family affair at NY Fashion Week for Beckham, DVF
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
New York Fashion Week was feeling like a family affair on Sunday.
First, Victoria Beckham made an affectionate gesture to her family, rushing over to the front row during her traditional bow to embrace husband David Beckham and their three younger children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
Later, Diane von Furstenberg introduced the latest muse of her DVF label: her 18-year-old granddaughter, Talita, who modeled an outfit from the new collection.
Beckham's show was an intimate affair at a mansion on the Upper East Side. The British designer focused on workplace looks — waist-defining belted coats and jackets in a collection marking the 10th anniversary of her label. The DVF collection, by returning designer Nathan Jenden, featured colorful variations on DVF's iconic wrap dress, and a backless tuxedo.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film