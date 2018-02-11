It's a family affair at NY Fashion Week for Beckham, DVF

New York Fashion Week was feeling like a family affair on Sunday.

First, Victoria Beckham made an affectionate gesture to her family, rushing over to the front row during her traditional bow to embrace husband David Beckham and their three younger children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Later, Diane von Furstenberg introduced the latest muse of her DVF label: her 18-year-old granddaughter, Talita, who modeled an outfit from the new collection.