Jennifer Egan, Sherman Alexie win Carnegie medals
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jennifer Egan and Sherman Alexie are the 2018 winners of the Carnegie Medal for literary excellence.
Egan won the fiction prize for "Manhattan Beach," her novel set in New York City in the mid-20th century. Alexie won in nonfiction for "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir." The American Library Association announced the selections Sunday night during its annual midwinter meeting, held this year in Denver.
The Carnegie medals were established in 2012. Previous winners include Colson Whitehead, Donna Tartt and Doris Kearns Goodwin.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film