Late Metallica bassist honoured in California community
OAKLAND, Calif. — A heavy metal hero is being celebrated in the San Francisco Bay Area community where he grew up.
Supervisors in Alameda County named Feb. 10 Cliff Burton Day, in
Burton was 24 when he was killed in a bus accident in 1986. He would've turned 56 on Saturday.
The designation came after Metallica fan Robert Souza started an online petition to get officials to recognize Burton. It got 5,600 signatures.
Burton's 93-year-old father, Ray, told supervisors that his son would've had a huge smile on his face about receiving the proclamation.
Burton played on Metallica's first three albums. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Metallica in 2009.
