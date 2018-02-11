Entertainment

'Peter Rabbit' team apologizes for making light of allergies

FILE - This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Peter Rabbit, voiced by James Corden and Cottontail in a scene from "Peter Rabbit." The filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online. Sony Pictures said Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in a statement the film "should not have made light" of a character being allergic to blackberries "even in a cartoonish" way. (Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP, File)

FILE - This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Peter Rabbit, voiced by James Corden and Cottontail in a scene from "Peter Rabbit." The filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online. Sony Pictures said Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in a statement the film "should not have made light" of a character being allergic to blackberries "even in a cartoonish" way. (Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — "Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.

Sony Pictures says Sunday in a statement the film "should not have made light" of a character being allergic to blackberries "even in a cartoonish" way.

In "Peter Rabbit" which was released this weekend, the character of Mr. McGregor is allergic to blackberries. The rabbits fling the fruit at him in a scene and he is forced to use an EpiPen.

The charity group Kids with Food Allergies posted a warning about the scene on its Facebook page Friday prompting some on Twitter to start using the hashtag #boycottpeterrabbit.

The studio and filmmakers say they regret not being more aware and sensitive to the issue.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular