Box Office Top 20: 'Fifty Shades,' 'Peter Rabbit' top charts
LOS ANGELES — The final installment in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, "Fifty Shades Freed," topped the North American box office this weekend with $38.6 million — the lowest opening of the three films.
Newcomers occupied the top three spots, with Sony's family pic "Peter Rabbit" in second place with $25 million and Warner Bros.' true-life story "The 15:17 to Paris" taking third with $12.6 million.
Rounding out the top five were especially strong holdovers, both in their eighth week in
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Fifty Shades Freed," Universal, $38,560,195, 3,768 locations, $10,234 average, $38,560,195, 1 Week.
2. "Peter Rabbit," Sony, $25,010,928, 3,725 locations, $6,714 average, $25,010,928, 1 Week.
3. "The 15:17 To Paris," Warner Bros., $12,554,286, 3,042 locations, $4,127 average, $12,554,286, 1 Week.
4. "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle," Sony, $10,023,344, 3,136 locations, $3,196 average, $365,855,215, 8 Weeks.
5. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $6,443,343, 2,373 locations, $2,715 average, $146,579,213, 8 Weeks.
6. "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," 20th Century Fox, $6,222,303, 2,923 locations, $2,129 average, $49,240,432, 3 Weeks.
7. "Winchester," Lionsgate, $5,211,217, 2,480 locations, $2,101 average, $17,338,575, 2 Weeks.
8. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $3,631,998, 1,865 locations, $1,947 average, $72,968,518, 8 Weeks.
9. "The Shape Of Water," Fox Searchlight, $3,177,255, 1,780 locations, $1,785 average, $49,942,946, 11 Weeks.
10. "Den Of Thieves," STX Entertainment, $2,999,379, 1,468 locations, $2,043 average, $41,070,702, 4 Weeks.
11. "Hostiles," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $2,824,754, 2,214 locations, $1,276 average, $26,022,222, 8 Weeks.
12. "12 Strong," Warner Bros., $2,743,248, 1,901 locations, $1,443 average, $42,013,427, 4 Weeks.
13. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $2,302,015, 1,273 locations, $1,808 average, $45,446,821, 14 Weeks.
14. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $1,671,331, 1,088 locations, $1,536 average, $25,348,359, 10 Weeks.
15. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $1,604,995, 1,045 locations, $1,536 average, $51,485,087, 12 Weeks.
16. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $1,397,413, 830 locations, $1,684 average, $616,833,692, 9 Weeks.
17. "Paddington 2," Warner Bros., $1,301,101, 1,429 locations, $910 average, $38,533,465, 5 Weeks.
18. "Forever My Girl," Roadside Attractions, $1,240,327, 1,088 locations, $1,140 average, $14,579,646, 4 Weeks.
19. "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $1,205,825, 558 locations, $2,161 average, $16,403,919, 7 Weeks.
20. "MET Opera: L'Elisir D'Amore (2018)," Fathom Events, $1,170,000, 900 locations, $1,300 average, $1,170,000, 1 Week.
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
