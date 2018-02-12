Rep: Smashing Pumpkins tried to include bassist in reunion
NEW YORK — A spokesperson for The Smashing Pumpkins says the band has tried to include ex-bassist D'arcy Wretzky in its upcoming reunion though she claims she has been excluded.
The representative says Monday that band members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin haven't played a show with Wretzky in 18 years, "but it's not for a lack of trying."
The spokesperson says Wretzky has been repeatedly invited to play with the band and been invited to meet with them face to face, but has declined.
Wretzky told the music
The Smashing Pumpkins recently posted a countdown clock on its
