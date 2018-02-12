Trump again seeks to eliminate NEH and NEA arts funding
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — For the second straight year, President Donald Trump is calling for the elimination of the National Endowment of the Arts and National Endowment of the Humanities.
In the budget proposal unveiled Monday, Trump asks that both organizations begin to shut down in 2019, saying the NEA and NEH should not be federal responsibilities.
The two grant programs were launched as part of Lyndon Johnson's "Great Society" domestic agenda in the 1960s. Some conservatives have long criticized them, but the NEH and NEA have bipartisan support in Congress, which last year voted to restore funding. The budget for each agency is slightly under $150 million.
Trump is also again seeking to end federal support for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which also has strong backing in Congress.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
Most Popular
-
Vicky Mochama: Saskatchewan stumbled with show of force after Colten Boushie's death
-
Dartmouth man charged with forcible confinement after 'physical disturbance'
-
Tristan Cleveland: Bureaucrats need thicker skin at Halifax City Hall
-
Video: Three injured, dozens evacuated after explosion at Mississauga strip mall