Trump again seeks to eliminate NEH and NEA arts funding

NEW YORK — For the second straight year, President Donald Trump is calling for the elimination of the National Endowment of the Arts and National Endowment of the Humanities.

In the budget proposal unveiled Monday, Trump asks that both organizations begin to shut down in 2019, saying the NEA and NEH should not be federal responsibilities.

The two grant programs were launched as part of Lyndon Johnson's "Great Society" domestic agenda in the 1960s. Some conservatives have long criticized them, but the NEH and NEA have bipartisan support in Congress, which last year voted to restore funding. The budget for each agency is slightly under $150 million.