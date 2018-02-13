Netflix plans no changes in airing '13 Reasons Why'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A planned second season of "13 Reasons Why" on Netflix will be unaffected by the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against author Jay Asher.
Netflix says in a statement Tuesday that Asher was uninvolved in the new season which is scheduled to air this year. The streaming network says the new season "not be impacted."
Asher's
Later on Tuesday, Asher's publisher issued a statement saying it had no comment on the allegations.
"We are unable to comment on Jay Asher's relationship with SCBWI because we have had no involvement with or knowledge of our author's history with this organization," reads the statement from Penguin Young Readers.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
Most Popular
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Suspected carbon monoxide symptons were actually from weed brownies: police
-
-
Feeling the love, not the hate: Cartoonist returns to Halifax after death threats