New IMAX movie 'America's Musical Journey' stars Aloe Blacc
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — An IMAX movie premiering this week aims to show America's musical heritage to the world.
"America's Musical Journey" is narrated by Morgan Freeman and stars singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc as he explores cities like New Orleans, Memphis, Detroit and Miami.
Along the way, Blacc learns about music history and different genres, from gospel to country to Latin.
The movie is a project of Brand USA, the agency that promotes U.S. tourism.
Fewer international
At a screening in New York on Tuesday, Blacc noted that music is one of America's "biggest exports" and "something that makes us unique."
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film