Former 'Charles in Charge' actor claims abuse by Scott Baio
LOS ANGELES — A former "Charles in Charge" actor says Scott Baio assaulted and "mentally tortured" him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.
Alexander Polinsky made the allegations Wednesday in Los Angeles during a news conference.
Polinsky says Baio exposed himself, talked about gay sex acts with the young actor and once threw a hot cup of tea in his face.
Another "Charles in Charge" star, Nicole Eggert, came forward last month with claims that Baio sexually assaulted her when she was a minor while they worked together on the hit show.
Baio called those allegations false and said he and Eggert were involved in a consensual relationship when she was of legal age.
Baio spokesman Brian Glicklich said the new claims would be addressed at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
