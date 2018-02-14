Host of NPR's 'On Point' fired over workplace abuse claims
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — The host of one of National Public Radio's most successful programs has been fired over allegations of workplace abuse.
Boston radio station WBUR said Wednesday that "On Point" host Tom Ashbrook was cleared of sexual misconduct but created an abusive environment for staff. He's been on leave since December.
Ashbrook says he's "deeply disappointed" and called his firing "profoundly unfair." He apologized to colleagues who found him and the show's pace "just too much."
The station had received complaints from 11 men and women who previously worked on the show and accused Ashbrook of verbal abuse, bullying and unwanted touching.
Outside firms hired to investigate say Ashbrook didn't violate sexual misconduct policies but was abusive in other ways.
"On Point" is carried by more than 290 NPR stations.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
Most Popular
-
Suspicious package found to not be threat, highway reopened: Halifax police
-
Striking while they're hot: Glaze report furor leads to planned strike vote by Nova Scotia teachers
-
Toronto firefighter who went missing in Lake Placid, N.Y., found safe in California
-
Gunfire rings out in Lower Sackville neighbourhood, homes, vehicle hit