Lena Dunham pens essay about undergoing hysterectomy at 31
LOS ANGELES — Lena Dunham has written an incredibly personal essay about coming to terms with permanent infertility at age 31.
Vogue.com published Dunham's detailed account Wednesday of her decision to undergo a hysterectomy late last year to relieve what she describes as debilitating pain from endometriosis.
The award-winning creator of "Girls" and LennyLetter.com also shares her profound desire to experience pregnancy and become a mother and her grief around losing her fertility. She says dealing with endometriosis distanced her from her romantic partner. Dunham and musician Jack Antonoff announced in January that they had ended their five-year relationship.
Dunham says she has known all her life that "something is wrong with my uterus" and has had nine surgeries to cope with endometriosis since her diagnosis 10 years ago.
She writes that she is physically recovering well, but that her mind and spirit "are another story." She also adds that she plans to pursue adoption.
