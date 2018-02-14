Muti still on mission to honour original intent of Verdi
A
A
NEW YORK — Riccardo Muti is a man on a mission, intent on forcing singers, orchestras and young directors to
Muti, who just extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra through 2021-2022, says he's been fighting his entire life against all the bad habits about the Verdi interpretation, interpolations, transpositions, cuts and high notes that he didn't write.
Says Muti: "I made and am still making a war against all these habits."
