Entertainment

Muti still on mission to honour original intent of Verdi

This Feb. 9, 2018 photo released by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra shows Riccardo Muti, standing right, during a rehearsal for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra 2018 Winter Tour at Carnegie Hall in New York. (Todd Rosenberg/Chicago Symphony Orchestra via AP)

This Feb. 9, 2018 photo released by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra shows Riccardo Muti, standing right, during a rehearsal for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra 2018 Winter Tour at Carnegie Hall in New York. (Todd Rosenberg/Chicago Symphony Orchestra via AP)

NEW YORK — Riccardo Muti is a man on a mission, intent on forcing singers, orchestras and young directors to honour the original intent of Giuseppe (joo-zep-pe) Verdi and other composers.

Muti, who just extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra through 2021-2022, says he's been fighting his entire life against all the bad habits about the Verdi interpretation, interpolations, transpositions, cuts and high notes that he didn't write.

Says Muti: "I made and am still making a war against all these habits."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular