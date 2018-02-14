Portugal. The Man tour bus catches fire before Iowa show
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Authorities say a parked tour bus for alternative rock band Portugal. The Man caught fire before a show in eastern Iowa.
Iowa City Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Tinnes says no one was on the bus when the blaze broke out a little before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
The bus was sitting near the Iowa Memorial Union on the University of Iowa campus. The fire is believed to have started in the heating and cooling system. The cause is being investigated.
The band performed Tuesday night. It has a show scheduled for Wednesday night in Columbia, Missouri.
The band's single "Feel It Still" won best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards last month.
