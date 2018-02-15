Afrojack, Diplo to play at Electric Daisy Carnival in May
LAS VEGAS — Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, Diplo, Marshmello and Kaskade and will perform in May at the annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.
Organizers on Thursday released the lineup for the three-day music festival, which will run May 18-20 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
More than 250 musicians are set to perform, including Martin Garrix, Tiesto and group Dash Berlin.
Unlike previous years, the festival will take place in May, not June, allowing attendees to party amid milder temperatures. Festivalgoers last year danced from sundown to sunrise as a heat wave moved through the area.
Organizer Insomniac says this year's festival will also offer camping options.
The event is the largest dance music festival in North America. It attracted about 400,000 people in 2017.
