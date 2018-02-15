Amy Schumer ties knot with chef Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer has tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer.
People magazine says the two wed in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Tuesday. The magazine says Jennifer Anniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence and Larry David were among the approximately 80 guests.
The "Trainwreck" star shared photos of the nuptials Thursday on Instagram, complete with a tutu-wearing pooch on her aisle. She jokes that she's "not pregnant" and no gifts "but thank you for asking." She urges people to consider making donations to support gun safety in the aftermath of the latest deadly school shooting, in Florida.
Schumer and her new guy only just made their relationship social media official with a smooch photo Sunday on Instagram.
