Berlin Film Fest kicks off with animated Wes Anderson movie
BERLIN — The curtain is going up at the annual Berlin International Film Festival with the world premiere of Wes Anderson's new animated film, "Isle of Dogs."
German director Tom Tykwer will head the jury at the event's 68th edition, which kicks off the first of the year's major European movie fests. It opened Thursday and will run through Feb. 25.
"Isle of Dogs" is set for release in U.S. movie
Anderson's movie features the voices of Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton, among others.
