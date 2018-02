Berlin Film Fest kicks off with animated Wes Anderson movie

BERLIN — The curtain is going up at the annual Berlin International Film Festival with the world premiere of Wes Anderson's new animated film, "Isle of Dogs."

German director Tom Tykwer will head the jury at the event's 68th edition, which kicks off the first of the year's major European movie fests. It opened Thursday and will run through Feb. 25.

"Isle of Dogs" is set for release in U.S. movie theatres in March and internationally in April. It will be the first animated film to open the Berlin festival, and the fourth movie Anderson has presented in the event's competition. Most recently he brought "The Grand Budapest Hotel" to Berlin in 2014.