Black Panther packs a punch at theatres along with Early Man and Poop Talk

BLACK PANTHER 4 stars

A power struggle between T'Challa a.k.a. The Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) may threaten the safety of the world.

This is a movie that delivers wham-bam action but serves it up with compelling sides of mythology and social awareness.

Boseman’s Black Panther is not only capable of fighting the bad guys but is also a vessel for the film’s intense study of the importance of legacy and identity.

EARLY MAN 3 stars

A battle for land between a Stone Age clan and the more advanced Bronze Age leaders can only be resolved in one way — a soccer match.

Early Man is silly stuff, part Flintstones, part kiddie Quest for Fire. It’s an entertaining, good-natured claymation comedy that I think kids will like.

It is less sophisticated than other recent animated films like Pixar’s Coco, but makes up in charm what it lacks in complexity.

POOP TALK 3 stars

The documentary Poop Talk, presents a cast of luminaries like Aisha Tyler and Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani talking about the most basic human function.

Embarrassing stories about getting caught short, blaming accidents on the dog and cultural differences abound. Nothing is off limits.

Poop Talk’s subject may be universal but it is probably best suited for those who regard the poop emoji as high art.