How Abdul-Jabbar became Kareem and decided to talk about it
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a
But one thing he concedes with a smile that he's never been is a "blabbermouth."
Abdul-Jabbar tells The Associated Press that's about to change.
He's putting together a "Becoming Kareem" stage show in which he'll talk to audiences and take questions about his life and the ups and downs he's seen in 70 years.
The show is based on his
He says it was written for young readers to show them the struggles everyone faces and how he overcame his with the help of mentors ranging from civil-rights leader Martin Luther King to his legendary college basketball coach John Wooden.
The tour launches this fall.
