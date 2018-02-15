NYC celebrates lunar new year with art, dance performances
New York City is celebrating the lunar new year with artworks and performances that highlight an eight-day festival to usher in the Year of the Dog.
Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall will host lunar new year celebration for children on Friday featuring a 40-foot scroll created by schoolchildren. City students have Friday off for the holiday celebrated by many Asian cultures.
Festivities also will include a dragon dance and Year of the Dog dance at Lincoln Center Plaza at 5 p.m. on Feb. 20.
The New York Philharmonic will perform a lunar new year concert and gala at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at David Geffen Hall.
The festival is co-hosted by Committee of 100 and its US-China Cultural Institute and China's Central Academy of Fine Arts.
