Podcast host-former Obama aide Dan Pfeiffer has book deal

NEW YORK — Podcast host and former Obama aide Dan Pfeiffer has a book deal.

Twelve, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Pfeiffer's "Yes We (Still) Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter and Trump" is due June 19. Billed as part-memoir, part progressive "blueprint," the book will offer Pfeiffer's memories of his years with Barack Obama and his take on the rise of Donald Trump.