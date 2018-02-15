Police: 'Survivor' champ bit cop after revival with Narcan
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police say a winner of the reality TV show "Survivor" bit a police officer after being found unconscious in her parked car and revived with the opioid overdose antidote Narcan.
A police report obtained by the Observer-Reporter newspaper says 37-year-old Jenna Morasca became combative during the Jan. 25 incident near a McDonalds restaurant 30 miles (48
Police in South Strabane Township say they are investigating it as a case of suspected driving under the influence.
Morasca was the $1 million winner of "Survivor: The Amazon" in 2003 and later participated in a season of "The Amazing Race." She didn't return messages left at phone numbers linked to her.
Her license plate reads "AMAZON."
TV station WPXI first reported the incident.
