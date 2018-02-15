PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 2/4/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

2. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

3. "Dark in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

4. "Still Me" by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

5. "Look for Me" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

6. "The Masterpiece" by Francine Rivers (Tyndale House)

7. "Fall From Grace" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. "An American Marriage" (Oprah's Book Club ed.) by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

9. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

10. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

11. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

12. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

13. "The Wife Between Us" by Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin's)

14. "The Immortalists" by Chloe Benjamin (G.P. Putnams's Sons)

15. "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

2. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Holt)

3. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

4. "Girl, Wash your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. "All-American Murder" by James Patterson and Alex Abramovich (Little, Brown)

6. "The Healing Self" by Chopra/Tanzi (Harmony)

7. "Crushing it!" by Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business)

8. "Directorate S" by Steve Coll (Penguin)

9. "Strength in Stillness" by Bob Roth (Simon & Schuster)

10. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

11. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

12. "Everything Happens for a Reason" by Kate Bowler (Random House)

13. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

15. "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Dell)

3. "Looking for a Hero" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

4. "Almost Dead" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. "Getaway" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

6. "The Valentine Two-Step" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

7. "Hang Him Twice" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. "Beyond Danger" by Kat Martin (Zebra)

9. "Judgment Road" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

10. "Humans, Bow Down" by Patterson/Raymond (Vision)

11. "Surrender to the Highlander" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

12. "All That Glitters" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

13. "Edge of Darkness" by Karen Rose (Berkley)

14. "Never Never" by James Patterson (Vision)

15. "Secrets in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

2. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)

3. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "The Simple Truth" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Beartown" by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

6. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

7. "Darker" by E.L. James (Vintage)

8. "We Were the Lucky Ones" by Georgia Hunter (Penguin)

9. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Anchor)

10. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

12. "The Women in the Castle" by Jessica Shattuck (William Morrow)

13. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018" (College Board)

14. "Murder Beyond the Grave" (TV tie-in) by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "Call Me by Your Name" (movie tie-in) by Andre Aciman (Picador)