The Latest: Publisher parts ways with James Dashner
NEW YORK — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against "Maze Runner" author James Dashner (all times local):
10:30 p.m.
James Dashner's publisher is parting ways with the author, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct.
Three Penguin Random House imprints issued a statement Thursday night saying it would "not be publishing any future books by James Dashner."
Dashner is one of the country's most popular writers for young people. He is known not just for the million-selling "Maze Runner" series, but for "The Mortality Doctrine" and "The 13th Reality" books.
Penguin Random House did not immediately offer comment on whether a novel for adults announced last year, "The Waking," would still be released.
The latest movie adaptation of the "Maze Runner" novels, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," came out last month.
___
1:45 p.m.
"Maze Runner" author James Dashner, facing allegations of sexual misconduct, says he is "deeply sorry" to those "affected."
Dashner says in a tweet Thursday that he had never meant to hurt anyone and that he would "seek
Dashner, Jay Asher and other popular authors for young people were cited repeatedly in a recent comments thread on sexual misconduct on the
