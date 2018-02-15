Vassy Kapelos to host CBC's 'Power and Politics'
TORONTO — Vassy Kapelos is taking over hosting duties at CBC News Network's flagship daily political show, "Power and Politics."
The public broadcaster made the announcement Thursday, saying Kapelos will begin her position in March.
She has been Global National's Ottawa bureau chief and host of "The West Block."
She previously worked at Global News Edmonton and Global News Saskatoon.
Kapelos replaces Rosemary Barton, who now co-hosts the CBC's nightly newscast "The National."
Kapelos has a degree from Western University and a master's from Dalhousie University, both in political science.
"Vassy's respectful-but-persistent interviewing style has helped her hone an adroit ability to hold the powerful to account," Jennifer McGuire, general manager and editor-in-chief of CBC News, said in a statement.
