Minnie Driver, Stephen Fry to read letters live
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The theatrical event in which famous actors and musicians read out memorable real letters from history is coming to America with such celebrities as Minnie Driver, Stephen Fry, Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Hamill.
Letters Live will make its U.S. debut Feb. 26 at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Ticket prices range from $50 to $200, with all profits going to charities.
Others slated to appear include Jarvis Cocker, James Corden, Anjelica Huston, Catherine Keener, Shirley Manson, Ian McShane and Annabelle Wallis.
Benedict Cumberbatch, who is a producer, says the letters are "windows into the love, beauty, pain and
The event started in London in 2013, inspired by Shaun Usher's bestselling "Letters of Note" series and Simon Garfield's "To the Letter."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts