Harry Connick Jr.'s daytime show to end after 2 seasons

LOS ANGELES — Harry Connick Jr.'s daytime show is coming to an end later this year.

NBCUniversal Domestic Television said Friday that Connick's talk-variety show, titled "Harry," will wrap after two seasons.

The company lauded the jazz musician and former "American Idol" judge as a "phenomenal talent."

In a statement, Connick said he was proud of the show that was intended to entertain and inspire viewers and was grateful for the opportunity.