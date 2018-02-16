Investigation clears former NYC Ballet leader Peter Martins
A two-month investigation has found no verifiable sexual harassment or physical abuse by former New York City Ballet leader Peter Martins.
The New York Times reports that the ballet and its school also have announced new policies to assure that dancers "feel safe, respected" and able to freely voice their concerns.
Martins says he is "gratified" by the findings of an outside counsel.
Martins, who denied accusations of sexual misconduct, announced in January that he was retiring. He said the scandal had "exacted a painful toll" on him and his family.
He now expresses hope that the "glorious institutions" can "refocus, without distraction."
The findings were denounced Thursday by two former dancers who had come forward with accusations.
Ballet Chairman Charles W. Scharf defended the thoroughness of the investigation.
