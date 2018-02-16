Janelle Monae's album trailer to air before 'Black Panther'
NEW YORK — Janelle Monae's trailer for her new album and film will get a boost when it airs in
The teaser for "Dirty Computer," the Grammy-nominated singer's third solo album, will play in select
Monae is calling the visual part of the project an "emotion picture" and "narrative film." The trailer will also be available Friday on YouTube.
Monae attended the "Black Panther" premiere in Los Angeles last month, though she doesn't appear in the film. She earned praise for her roles in the 2016 movies "Hidden Figures" and "Moonlight," which won the best-picture Oscar.
A release date for "Dirty Computer" will be announced at a later date.
