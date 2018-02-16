Magazine obtains ex-playmate's account of Trump affair
NEW YORK — The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.
Karen McDougal's account was purchased by the National Enquirer during the 2016 presidential campaign. It paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story but never ran it.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the purchase. The CEO of the company that publishes the supermarket tabloid is a longtime friend of Trump.
The 1998 Playboy Playmate of the Year tells the magazine she regrets signing a contract that limits what she can say.
The Enquirer says McDougal's story wasn't credible and she was paid to write fitness columns.
The White House told the magazine Trump denies having an affair with McDougal.
