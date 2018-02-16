Magazine obtains ex-playmate's account of Trump affair

NEW YORK — The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.

Karen McDougal's account was purchased by the National Enquirer during the 2016 presidential campaign. It paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story but never ran it.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the purchase. The CEO of the company that publishes the supermarket tabloid is a longtime friend of Trump.

The 1998 Playboy Playmate of the Year tells the magazine she regrets signing a contract that limits what she can say.

The Enquirer says McDougal's story wasn't credible and she was paid to write fitness columns.