National Geographic launches imprint for children's fiction

NEW YORK — National Geographic is entering the land of make-believe.

After focusing on nonfiction for years, National Geographic Kids Books is starting an imprint for children's fiction.

National Geographic tells The Associated Press the new imprint is called Under the Stars. The first publication, Trudi Trueit's "Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret," is scheduled for September.

"Explorer Academy" is the first of a seven-book series. It blends science and adventure as it tells of the journeys of a diverse group of young people.