Report: Ex-employee source of Garrison Keillor allegations
A
A
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — A newspaper has identified a disgruntled former staffer on "A Prairie Home Companion" as the person who first accused creator Garrison Keillor of inappropriate conduct with a female employee.
The Star Tribune names him as Dan Rowles. He'd been a close associate of Keillor but was informed in mid-August that he would not be invited back for a second season with new host Chris Thile.
His disclosure triggered investigations by Minnesota Public Radio that concluded Keillor had engaged in dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents over the years involving a longtime female writer for the show whose name has not been made public.
Attorney Frances Baillon, who represents both Rowles and the woman, says Rowles was not acting from selfish motives.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts