Report: Ex-employee source of Garrison Keillor allegations

MINNEAPOLIS — A newspaper has identified a disgruntled former staffer on "A Prairie Home Companion" as the person who first accused creator Garrison Keillor of inappropriate conduct with a female employee.

The Star Tribune names him as Dan Rowles. He'd been a close associate of Keillor but was informed in mid-August that he would not be invited back for a second season with new host Chris Thile.

His disclosure triggered investigations by Minnesota Public Radio that concluded Keillor had engaged in dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents over the years involving a longtime female writer for the show whose name has not been made public.