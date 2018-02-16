Stiletto alert: London takes centre stage of fashion world
LONDON — It's time for London to enjoy its stint as the
London Fashion Week is set to begin Friday with a number of catwalk shows including exhibits by Bora Aksu and Mulberry.
Headliners over the following days include Burberry, Christopher Kane, Roksanda and other
Designer Vivienne Westwood is not showing in London this time but she has already made waves by appearing as a model in an anti-fracking protest.
The 76-year-old designer wore a campaign dress and a placard denouncing fracking. She has spoken out repeatedly on environmental issues and warned of the dangers of climate change.
The unveiling of spring and summer collections are expected to bring hundreds of buyers, journalists and fashion fans to London in the coming days.
