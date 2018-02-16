Stiletto alert: London takes centre stage of fashion world

LONDON — It's time for London to enjoy its stint as the centre of the fashion world.

London Fashion Week is set to begin Friday with a number of catwalk shows including exhibits by Bora Aksu and Mulberry.

Headliners over the following days include Burberry, Christopher Kane, Roksanda and other favourites .

Designer Vivienne Westwood is not showing in London this time but she has already made waves by appearing as a model in an anti-fracking protest.

The 76-year-old designer wore a campaign dress and a placard denouncing fracking. She has spoken out repeatedly on environmental issues and warned of the dangers of climate change.