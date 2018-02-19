Erdem shows long, fancy floral dresses at London fashion

London Fashion Week is nearing its conclusion with a flurry of shows emphasizing romance and femininity. There has been a focus on careful, often exquisite workmanship and an embrace of mystery and drama. Here are Monday's highlights.

ERDEM BUILDS ON A DELICATE, VEILED THEME

Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu has turned the august National Portrait Gallery in London's Trafalgar Square into a showcase for his gorgeous contemporary designs, which featured long, elaborately made dresses, many with floral themes offset by a black background.

His London Fashion Week catwalk show made heavy use of veils — and black veil material — not only to shade the faces of many of the models but also as the fabric for leggings, long gloves and some shawls and capes.

The veil material was detailed with black polka dots that became a design motif throughout the show, at times giving the models an unearthly and offputting look when their faces were totally obscured.

A few outfits had retro flair, including some silver metallic skirts that evoked the flapper era, and some fused Asian designs, giving the show an international feel. Colors were rich and vibrant, and the floral designs were complex and evocative.

The show, with American Vogue editor Anna Wintour in her customary front-row seat, showed a remarkably uniform approach to design, each piece reinforcing and building on the look.

UNINTENDED WET LOOK AT CHRISTOPHER KANE

There was an unexpected evacuation of the Tate Britain museum several hours before the Christopher Kane show, bringing visitors — and models, some wearing bathrobes — into a light rain outside while security was checked.

The models were rained on for about 20 minutes before the security alert was lifted, creating some challenges for makeup artists and stylists preparing for his showcase event.

BLAST FROM THE PAST: PAULINE PORIZKOVA RETURNS