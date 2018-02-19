Legendary African filmmaker Idrissa Ouedraogo dies at 64
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Colleagues say prolific filmmaker Idrissa Ouedraogo has died in his home country of Burkina Faso.
The National Union of Burkina Faso Filmmakers on Sunday announced Ouedraogo's death at the age of 64 from an undisclosed illness.
During his career Ouedraogo produced more than 40 films including "Tilai," which won the Grand Prix at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival. In 1993, his film "Samba Traore" was featured at the Berlin Film Festival where it won the Silver Bear prize.
In a tweet, Burkina Faso's president praised Ouedraogo's "immense talent," saying he had helped to bring "Burkina and African cinema beyond our borders."
Ouedraogo also had served on the jury at the Ouagadougou film festival known as FESPACO.
