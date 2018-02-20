7 women at Austin Opera come forward after director's firing
AUSTIN, Texas — Seven women at the Austin Opera have come forward to describe a culture of permissiveness that allowed the opera's artistic director and conductor to inappropriately touch women and make crass comments without consequence.
The women told the Austin American-Statesman that opera executives and board members knew of Richard Buckley's
On Feb. 1, Austin Opera said it fired Buckley for inappropriate
Buckley told the Statesman in a statement that he never intended to offend anyone and that he used
Buckley was in his 13th season with Austin Opera.
