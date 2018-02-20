'Black Panther' scores highest Monday ever with $40.2M
NEW YORK — With a massive $40.2 million in ticket sales Monday, "Black Panther" has notched the biggest Monday ever at the box office and pushed its four-day total to $242 million.
The Walt Disney Co. again raised their box-office estimates for the Marvel sensation on Tuesday. The film's updated Monday performance narrowly tops the previous record, set by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015 with $40.1 million.
The higher Monday figure gives "Black Panther" the second biggest four-day weekend, behind only the $288.1 million of "The Force Awakens."
Ryan Coogler's film is the first big-budget tentpole release featuring a nearly all-black cast. The movie's three-day gross of $201.8 ranks fifth highest all time, not accounting for inflation.
