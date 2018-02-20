Costume designers celebrate top work at 20th awards show

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The president of the Costume Designers Guild says there's so much to the art form, it can't be contained in one award.

The organization launched its annual celebration of the best work in film and television two decades ago to highlight costumes' contribution to storytelling, said guild president Salvador Perez.

"When you see characters onscreen and they have such iconic looks, none of that was written," he says. "That was all come up with by costume designers."

While the Oscars and Emmys also recognize costume design (Perez was nominated in 2015 for his work on "The Mindy Project"), the guild's awards are broken into categories that highlight the intricacies of contemporary, period and sci-fi or fantasy designs.

Only three of the five contenders for the Oscar in costume design are also nominated at the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards. Actress Gina Rodriguez is set to host the ceremony Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Besides the competitive awards, special honours will be presented to Kerry Washington and Guillermo del Toro. Longtime Steven Spielberg collaborator Joanna Johnston will receive the Career Achievement Award.

___

Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen is at www.twitter.comn/YouKnowSandy .

___