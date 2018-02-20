Guess co-founder steps aside amid misconduct investigation
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Guess Inc. says that co-founder Paul Marciano will give up his day-to-day responsibilities at the clothing company until a sexual misconduct investigation is completed.
Model and actress Kate Upton told Time magazine earlier this month that Marciano forcibly grabbed her breasts during a Guess photo shoot nearly eight years ago. She also says that he harassed her by showing up at hotels she was staying at and texting her inappropriate comments.
Marciano has denied the allegations.
Guess, based in Los Angeles, says that Marciano will not be paid while he steps aside. He is an executive chairman of the company's board, and is its chief creative officer.
Marciano, who co-founded the brand with his brother in 1981, also owns a 17
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
Most Popular
-
Behind the buzzword: Tristan Cleveland on what a supercluster could mean for Halifax
-
Another strike? Nova Scotia teachers to vote on job action Tuesday
-
Quite the welcome wagon: Halifax police, paramedics help deliver baby girl
-
Say what? Language researcher in Halifax looking for experiment participants