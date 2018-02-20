Regina ceramic artist among winners of Governor General's Awards for arts

OTTAWA — A Regina ceramic artist with six decades of "innovation and technical mastery in Canadian craft" is among this year's winners of the $25,000 Governor General's Awards in Visual and Media Arts.

Jack Sures won Saidye Bronfman Award and will have some of his works acquired by the Canadian Museum of History for its permanent collection.

Vancouver curator Glenn Alteen will receive the Outstanding Contribution Award for his "consistent, respectful and ethical inclusion of artists, curators and cultural workers from diverse backgrounds."

Other winners include Toronto visual artist Bruce Eves, London, Ont., media artist Wyn Geleynse, Toronto visual artist Spring Hurlbut, Toronto media artist Midi Onodera, Vancouver photographer Sandra Semchuk, and Siksika Nation visual and performance artist Adrian Stimson.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will host an awards ceremony on March 28 at Rideau Hall.