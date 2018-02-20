Yiannopoulos dropping lawsuit against former publisher

In papers filed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court, Yiannopoulos and Simon & Schuster asked that the case be dismissed "without costs or fees to either party." The far-right author and agitator sued for $10 million last summer after the publisher cancelled the release of his memoir "Dangerous." Simon & Schuster acted after video clips of Yiannopoulos surfaced in which he appeared to defend sexual relationships between men and underage boys. Yiannopoulos alleged breach of contract and said the publisher gave in to "false and misleading reports." Simon & Schuster had called the suit a publicity stunt.