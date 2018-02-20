Yiannopoulos dropping lawsuit against former publisher
NEW YORK — Milo Yiannopoulos is dropping his lawsuit against his former publisher.
In papers filed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court, Yiannopoulos and Simon & Schuster asked that the case be dismissed "without costs or fees to either party." The far-right author and agitator sued for $10 million last summer after the publisher
Last fall, a judge allowed the case to proceed after Simon & Schuster had asked that it be dismissed. But in January, Yiannopoulous' legal counsel withdrew and the author announced he would represent himself.
Yiannopoulos eventually self-published "Dangerous," which came out last July 4.
